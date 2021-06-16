Kevin Hart Fires Off Tweets Defending His Comedy Against Critics

The 41-year-old comedian fired off several tweets for his 36.6 million followers.

'I got time today...,' Kevin started his tweetstorm.

'The “He’s not funny” slander is the best....this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time....2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time,' posted.

'I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams....The hate/slander fuels me to do more,' Kevin continued.

His fifth tweet in defense of his comedy was a bit more conciliatory toward his critics as he posted: 'You guys are what makes this business fun....because it’s not about getting to the top....it’s about doing your best to stay on top after you get there.'

'I rarely talk s***....but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles.... you guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time,' Kevin added.

Kevin then referenced the new J. Cole song Applying Pressure as he concluded his defense.

'J Cole said it best “If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU” .....Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!!,' he posted.

The Philadelphia native in his next tweet about eight minutes later encouraged fans to tune into his SiriusXM radio show promsing that ''Straight From The Hart'; is going to be really f***ing good today!!!!!'.

Kevin in an interview with The Sunday Times slammed celebrity cancel culture after reflecting on his decision to stand down as presenter of the 2019 Oscars.

He said: 'If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you're talking, "Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!" Shut the f*** up! What are you talking about?'