Khloe Kardashian Believes Kourtney's Ex-Boyfriend Younes Bendjima was Very Toxic

According to a cryptic tweet by Khloe Kardashian, Algerian model Younes Bendjima was “toxic” for Kourtney Kardashian.

Bendjima and Kardashian dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, and briefly reunited in 2019 at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party before calling it quits for good.

During the most recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe asked her older sister if she still talks to “what’s his name,” seemingly referring to the 27-year-old model and former boxer.

“No,” Kourtney responded, prompting Khloe to ask “Do you think he may have been a bit negative for you?”

Kourtney said, “Yeah,” before adding that Bendjima still texts her “once in a while.”

He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 26, 2021

After the episode aired, Khloe later went on Twitter

When a fan asked if she was referring to Algeria-born Bendjima, Khloé replied, “Yous smart. (sic).”

“I’m feeling really content with my own way of life,” Kourtney, who is now dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, added in the episode.

It’s not the first time the Good American founder has seemingly thrown shade at Bendjima.

Just before Bendjima and the Poosh founder split, he was photographed in Mexico with another woman. Although Bendjima insisted that she was just a friend, Khloe commented on social media “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”