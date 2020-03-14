Khloe Kardashian Prays for 'Humanity' Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Khloe Kardashian is praying for "humanity" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 35-year-old reality TV star has taken to her Instagram Story to encourage her followers to take care of themselves and to reveal she's praying for her "family, friends and humanity".

Khloe - who has a 23-month-old daughter called True with basketball star Tristan Thompson - said: "God please protect my family, friends and humanity. Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected."

Khloe also offered some health advice to her followers.

She wrote: "I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of yourself and those around you. Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Khloe encouraged her followers to wash their hands frequently and to avoid touching their faces amid the ongoing health crisis.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks recently revealed he is taking things "one-day-at-a-time" after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom subsequently took to Instagram to deliver an update of their health situation.

Alongside a photograph of himself and Rita, Tom wrote: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)"