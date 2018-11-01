Khloe Kardashian Says Reliving The Cheating Scandal is Hard for Her

the reality star gave birth in April (Source: khloekardashian / Instagram)

This Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is set to be an explosive one.

Many are aware of the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that hit the presses just before the reality star gave birth in April.

And on this week's installment, viewers will get to see the drama from the perspective of the 34-year-old television personality and her family.

On Sunday, Twitter user AnnaP53 wrote, 'I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK.'

'If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it.

And Khloe directly responded the next day, writing, 'Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.'

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, there is only the vaguest hint that the news of the cheating scandal will be hitting.

'We think the baby is going to come sooner than we anticipated,' says Kim Kardashian just before her and Kendall and Kylie Jenner receive text messages at the same time.

'She is literally going to go into labor over this drama,' says the 38-year-old wife of Kanye West next.

In another clip revealed on E! from this upcoming Sunday's epiosde, Kim struggles to decide between going to her 20 year high school reunion or heading to Cleveland of Khloe's birth.

She talks to her mother about her dilemma and asks her if she will delay her flight till late in the evening.

But Kris says no, while also telling Kim she can attend the reunion if she wants to, but there is more than a little judgement in her eyes.

Keeping up With The Kardashians is available to stream Mondays on hayu, reality on demand.