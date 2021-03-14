Khloe Kardashian Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Tristan Thompson

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has daughter True, two, with the basketball player - heaped praise on her boyfriend as she celebrated his milestone birthday.



She wrote on Instagram: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would.



"For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can't wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good! (sic)"



Khloe and Tristan had a tumultuous relationship in the past, after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods just days before him and Khloe welcomed True into the world. But over the past few years, he has vowed that he is a changed man.



Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has interfered with her plans to have a second child, as it’s "much more challenging" to get help with fertility.



She said: "If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID. They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' ...



"My plan was to have kids closer in age. But with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing - especially during these times - to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."