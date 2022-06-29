Khloe Kardashian Thanks Her Plastic Surgeon For Her 'Perfect Nose'

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday, and friends and loved ones wished the reality star a happy birthday.

And among the loved ones was Kardashian's plastic surgeon Dr Raj Kanodia, the doctor uploaded a picture of Khloe on his Instagram account and wrote: 'Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success'

Khloe re-posted the picture on his Instagram account, and wrote: 'Thank you for my perfect nose', instead of writing 'nose', the Good American founder just added a nose emoji.



The mother of one had her nose job four years ago, but first announced it publicly last June.

Her plastic surgeon calls himself the 'king of closed scarless rhinoplasty' and is based in Beverly Hills, conveniently close for the Kardashian family who all live nearby.

Khloe added that she got the job done 'a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!'Khloé’s nose job is one of the rare cases of The Kardashians star confessing to getting plastic surgery.