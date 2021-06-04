Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. Join Prime Day Show

Amazon announced Thursday that it will host the Prime Day Show on June 17 with special performances by Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and H.E.R.

Amazon described the show as a three-part "immersive musical experience" on its site.

"These groundbreaking performers fuse music with powerful visuals and storytelling transporting fans into unique worlds," the site stated.

The show will be available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video for 30 days with Amazon Prime Days set for June 21 and 22, according to Deadline. The streaming is available to all without a Prime subscription and will be available on Twitch and IMDb TV.



"Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible," Ryan Redington, VP of the music industry at Amazon Music, told Deadline. "Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we've ever done before. We're thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day."

The Prime Day show with Eilish will take viewers into a "timeless Parisian neighborhood" with a series of performances directed by Eilish and Sam Wrench. Produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios, the 27-minute piece will include music from Eilish's upcoming album Happier Than Ever.

The 25-minute feature with H.E.R. is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein and Amazon Studios. It's set at the Dunbar Hotel, once known as the hub of Los Angeles black culture in the 1930s and 1940s. The hotel hosted musicians like Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday and more. H.E.R.'s tribute to the venue features music from her album Back Of My Mind and imagines what the hotel would be like if it existed in 2021

Featuring music from Man on the Moon III, Kid Cudi will take viewers to the moon. Cudi collaborated with the International Space Orchestra, the world's first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University. The 25-minute segment was produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, Mad Solar, and Amazon Studios. It was directed by Sam Wrench.