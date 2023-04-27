Kim K lookalike and OnlyFans model dies at 34

ALBAWABA - Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model, Christina Gourkani died of cardiac arrest after plastic surgery at the age of 34.

The late 34-year-old model, Christina Gourkani died in the hospital last Thursday, April 20, while in recovery from the surgery.

Gourkani's funeral is scheduled to take place next week, and her family started a GoFundMe page to raise money to be able to afford the funeral ceremony.

A statement can be read on the GoFundMe page: "It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani."

Source: gofundme.com



The Gourkani family went on to share details of how they found out: "In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying...A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives."

"After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family, and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time."

Source: Instagram / christinaashten

"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people."

"On many occasions, I've seen her turn her adversaries into lifelong friends just after 10 seconds of pouring her charismatic joy, positive energy, and beautiful smile that she gave to those around her. Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind."

"Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives” We love you so much, Chrissy."

"We ask in this time of mourning our loss & disbelief that people can come together to help our family make it through this when there is not enough strength. We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace."