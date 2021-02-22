Kim Kardashian And Kanye's $2.1 Billion Divorce to Air on The Final Season of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian West will reportedly be documenting her $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye West on television.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, - who filed for divorce after seven-years of marriage on Friday - has had the past few months of her life filmed for the final season of the E! show, with marital woes being caught on camera.

Now that the family has signed new lucrative deals with Hulu and Star and they have a new unscripted show set to debut in 2021, it has also been reported that the program will also highlight the split.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that Kim's split will be documented on the final E! series and is likely to be a topic of discussion on their new show.

It has also been said that Kanye is 'very unlikely' to be featured in any parts of it.

Though it was previously reported that Kim was 'sad but relieved,' after filing for divorce, an insider said she feels 'confident in her decision.'

'Kim is definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision to divorce him, because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on.'

Her main concerns being the well-being of their four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months - an insider said that she is 'worried about her privacy and kids.'

The source also added that eldest daughter North has 'some understanding of what's going on,' noting that the kids have 'mostly seen them apart so it isn't super surprising.'

'Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation.'

Ultimately she made the decision to proceed legally because she was 'tired of waiting.'

'She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart.'

The pair have been living separately for months with reports saying the turning point in their relationship came in 2018 when he said in a TMZ interview that 'slavery was a choice.'

She was reportedly left 'mortified' by his statements and they had to work very hard to surpass the issues that came with his outbursts.

A full breaking point came over the summer when he aired personal details about their relationship during his presidential bid before lashing out on Twitter, accusing her of trying to 'lock [him] up with a doctor' and insinuating he cheated on her, while mentioning divorce.

Finally taking steps to work towards it she met with her now divorce attorney Laura Wasser in July for the first time.

The divorce has come together 'quickly,' and they are working on dividing their shared assets fairly though both did sign prenups which will help protect their combined $2.1B in assets.

According to Forbes, who has estimated around $70M in shared assets, the pair will divide things up based on the terms of their prenups.

That sum accounts for their shared homes, art, vehicles and jewelry - among other things - but each of them own and operate their own companies including KKW Beauty, Skims and Yeezy.

Additionally the divorce has outlined joint physical and legal custody of the kids.