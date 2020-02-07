Kim Kardashian Convinces Her Son Psalm is Her Late Father 'Reincarnated'

Kim Kardashian West is convinced her son Psalm is her late father Robert Kardashian "reincarnated".

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been told by several people that her youngest child, eight-month-old Psalm, is the reincarnation of one of her family members, and she believes he may have the spirit of her late father Robert, who passed away in 2003.

Speaking about a moment she had before Psalm - who was born via surrogate mother - was born, she said: "On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman - a blind medium - came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated. She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

And Kim - who has Psalm as well as North, six, Saint, four, and Chicago, two, with her husband Kanye West - has since had several other people tell her or her nanny that the tot is the reincarnation of a family member.

She added: "My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in. But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'

"Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated."

The 39-year-old reality star is convinced Psalm has her father's spirit, because he shares so many traits with the late lawyer.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him. He is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy.

"He's left-handed, like my dad. So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!"