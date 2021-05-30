Kim Kardashian Ditches Part of Kris Jenner's Birthday present Because it Was Too ''Expensive''

On the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 40-year-old star revealed that she ditched part of mom Kris Jenner's lavish birthday present because it was too expensive.

After curating 65 designer looks on pricey mannequins for each year of the momager's life, Kim confessed that she tapered back a part of the surprise that she felt was 'stupid' to spend money on.

When planning a gift for Kris, Kim decided to splurge on 65 designer looks that included custom Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Commes des Garçons and more.

'For your 65th birthday, I know how hard it's been for you to find clothes to wear and dress yourself, so I wanted to help you out. 65 looks,' she told a 'speechless' Kris.

Before Kris' arrival now estranged husband Kanye West made his first appearance on the show this season to help with finishing touches.

'Kanye must have moved this thing around so many times just to make sure that it looks really dramatic for when my mom walks in,' Kim shared.

And she elaborated on the process of securing mannequins to create an over the top 'experience', sharing that she hired a special production company to track them down — which also cost a pretty penny.

'I had to hire a production company to find the mannequins. I think the mannequins were just as expensive as like, half of the looks just to rent them.'

After seeing the elaborate display Kris likened it to having her 'very own Met Ball,' also sharing that it was one of the 'biggest surprises' she's had in her life.

'It's certainly so generous, so kind, but the time and the energy that Kim took is the most amazing gift I've ever seen in my life,' she shared in a confessional.

The reality's stars billionaire status was minted in April after Forbes reported that her net worth skyrocketed from $780 million in October to $1 billion in a span of just six months.

Amid her divorce from West, Kim's successful businesses including SKIMS and KKW Beauty continued to reap a huge profit.

And though she independently owns and operates them — as West does with his Yeezy brand — the pair are currently in the process of dividing assets including their Hidden Hills home, the Wyoming ranch (with $300K of livestock) where Kanye resides, and millions in art, cars and jewelry.

Just a few days shy of what would have been their seventh year anniversary, reports surfaced that Kim was 'not ready to date,' despite an insider previously sharing that she was staying 'open,' amid attention from athletes, billionaire CEOs and royals.

Kanye on the other hand has been romantically linked to supermodel Irina Shayk in recent days, despite previously saying he wanted to date an 'artist.'

Tipsters wrote into celebrity tea-spilling account DeuxMoi and said that he and the Russian beauty were 'dating,' which was validated by a few other messages. Neither have confirmed any sort of romantic relationship, however.