Kim Kardashian Hails JoJo Siwa as a Ray of Sunshine in a Scary World

The 39-year-old star has paid tribute to the teenage YouTuber and described her as a "positive figure" for young people to look up to.



Writing in TIME magazine, she said: "JoJo Siwa is a ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now.

"As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There's no one more positive than JoJo. You just can't help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail."



The 17-year-old star - who was on hand to "babysit" North in a cute YouTube video last year - has been named as one of the publication's 100 Most influential People of 2020.



Kim added: "She's a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever.



"It's no wonder my seven-year-old daughter North and millions of other children around the world adore her.



"When North met JoJo last year to fulfil her dream of being part of her YouTube channel, North got really shy.

But JoJo, like a big sister, made her feel at home as they dressed up, danced and made slime."



Meanwhile, Kim also pointed out how unashamed the star is "to be herself", and how difficult that can be in the showbusiness world.



She continued: "When 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' first aired, I was old enough to know who I was and make my own decisions. I can't imagine what it's like to live this life at age 17. JoJo embraces it, and I hope she always will...



"At some point, she'll evolve and grow up a little bit, and that's OK. The people who love and support her will always be there.



"Live in the moment. Have fun. Be yourself and surround yourself with people who will keep you positive."