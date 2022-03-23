Is Kim Kardashian Having a baby With Pete Davidson?

The rumors started spreading after a comment made by Pete Davidson's mom.

The 28-year old comedian's mother Amy Davidson commented on a picture that featured Davidson and Kardashian posted by a fan writing with the caption ''She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. ❤️ @amyymarie118,” to which Any commented ‘yayyyy!” in a since-deleted comment.

Kardashian and Pete have been dating since October after starring together in a SNL sketch, where they shared their first kiss on air, and earlier this month, the duo made their relationship Instagram official as the SKIMS founder shared a series of pictures that featured the comedian.

Kim also opened up about her relationship with Pete on an episode on Ellen, “It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it.”

She added, “I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s. Like, f–k it … just go for it, find your happiness.”

And it looks like the couple are going long-term, as Pete already has a 'few' tattoos dedicated to his new beau.