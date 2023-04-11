Kim Kardashian Joins the cast of AHS

ALBAWABA - Apart from being a businesswoman, socialite, and lawyer, Kim Kardashian will now be an actress as she landed a role in the American series, American Horror Story.

SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian will join American actress Emma Roberts as part of the cast of American Horror Story for it's 12th season.

It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Kardashian's part was written specifically for her.

Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of American Horror story said in a statement: "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

He added: "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The filming of the upcoming season is set to start in April of this year.

Kardashian announced the news herself on her Instagram as she shared a teaser clip of the upcoming season.