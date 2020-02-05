Kim Kardashian Shares What She Actually Eats

And the reality star has finally opened up - sharing that she enjoys everything from sea moss smoothies to Cheetos, during a Twitter Q&A with fans.

Confirming she was 'mostly plant-based', as were her children, Kim added that her oldest daughter, six-year-old North, was a pescatarian - meaning she eats fish.

'I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore,' Kim explained.

When a fan replied to query what she 'eats in a day', Kim wrote 'sea moss smoothies are really good too'.

Originating as a home remedy in Ireland, sea moss, a type of red algae or seaweed naturally high in iodine, is credited by fans with boosting the immune system, mental health and the digestive system. In its powdered form it can be added as a thickener to smoothies.

Kim gave her fans detailed information about what she usually eats for breakfast and lunch.

'Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!'

Kim also revealed only loved baked and as skinny fries when eating potato.

She is not a fan of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, thick french fries or anything spicy.

'I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don't like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave,' she Tweeted.

for not so healthy snacks, Cheetos, Doritos, Eggos, Top Ramen, and Big Stuff Oreos, topped the list.

Kim revealed her Starbucks order was a: 'small size soy chai latte or the smallest size white chocolate mocha with whipped cream,' and they had to be the smallest 'or they don't taste the same.'

And for those wondering if Kim's four children, North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, were plant based too, she confirmed that was an affirmative.

'Yes they do!' when asked if they follow the diet, adding, 'North is a pescatarian though.'

The late night Q&A also had Kim dish about her favorite places to eat while home in Los Angeles.

'Nobu, Hillstone and LaScalla,' she said, later adding, 'I also love the Armenian restaurant Carousel.'

Kim's plant-based eating comes after she previously labelled herself a vegan in 2019.

Following a vegan diet cuts out any animal product or by-product from the diet, including, dairy and even things like honey.

Most vegans will also not use or wear any leather or fur. Kim shared on Monday that she was still wearing leather in her clothing, but previously revealed fur was out.

A plant-based diet has little to no animal products, and is mostly made up of whole foods like fruits and vegetables.

The reality star didn't share whether her husband Kanye West was also following a plant-based diet.

Kim showcased her various fridges last month that was filled with a variety of fruits and vegetables, pasteurized eggs, heavy cream and other healthy foods and snacks.

She also had a dedicated drinks fridge with different types of plant-based milks.