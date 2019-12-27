Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Family's Custom Crystal Sweaters Designed by Balmain

Kim Kardashian West was gifted a custom made Balmain Christmas jumper.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to Instagram on Christmas Day (25.12.19) to show off her family's custom crystal sweaters designed by her close friend, Olivier Rousteing.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family ... They are so cute and blingy! ... Thank you @Olivier_Rousteing @Balmain for our Christmas sweaters!!! (sic)"

Kim's Balmain outfits mean a lot to her as Olivier previously revealed her daughter North was conceived when she wore her signature blue dress.

Olivier said: "You know what is the most amazing thing about this dress that - I don't know if I can say it but I'm going to say it. I'm sorry Kim ... It was worn the night when North was conceived. I don't know if I can say, maybe it's a secret, but I know that Kanye told me. So, I just wanted to share with you guys."

And the fashion designer described his first meeting with Kim as "surprising, electric and lovely".

He added: "My first meeting with Kim in three words - I would say surprising, I would say electric, and I would say love ... The first design that I sketch and I create for Kim was her dress for her Bachelorette party. This is a memory I will never never forget. She wanted something really unique and really special for a day that was special.

So, I kind of create that Marie Antoinette costume and it was really really beautiful. I think she looked so great in that dress and I was really really happy with that because I love Kanye and I love Kim and altogether being part of that moment - fashion moment - I think it was really important to me. She's a unique woman and that dress was unique as well so it was really special to me."