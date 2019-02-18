Kim Kardashian Wears a Black Gown Barely Covering Cleavage

Her hair was done by Chris Appleton (Source: kimkardashian / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Kim Kardashian Follow >

Kim Kardashian shocked wearing an outrageous 1998 Thierry Mugler vintage gown on Sunday night, which had restrictive cut-outs at the cleavage.

The 38-year-old left looked like she was easily at risk of a wardrobe malfunction in her strategically placed gown which looked a little painful at the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday.

The racy number had a revealing thigh-split going up one side as she headed into the event as she tottered along in killer perspex heels, thought to have been designed by her husband.

Kim pulled her raven tresses into tight bun and went without any accessories, allowing her beauty to do the talking.

She wore cuffs on her wrists in the same design as her dress but didn't wear any other jewellery as her dress didn't need any other details.

Her hair was done by Chris Appleton, who she also attended the awards with, while Mary Phillips was responsible for her makeup.



Appleton, who was nominated for the Lori McCoy-Bell Hairstyling Award, went for a classic black suit and bow tie ensemble as he arrived with Kim.

His hair was a crispy and shimmering white and cur to a medium length, and, unsurprisingly, was perfectly coiffed. While in the car on the way into the show, Kim joked that they looked like they were headed to 'prom' together.

There was no sign of her husband Kanye West on the night, who was no doubt at home looking after the children.

In love with her look: Kim was of course, sharing pics from the back of her car as she loved her dress so much

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson looked completely enamored with one another as they arrived on the red carpet with their arms wrapped around one another.

The 34-year-old wrapped her self in a shimmering black retro dress and pulled her blonde tresses into an elegant bun.

Carmen Electra, 46, showed off a hint of her flat stomach in a white suit with a red crop top that also highlighted her cleavage.