Kim Kardashian Wears a Sexy Skintight White Catsuit

She celebrated the arrival of her fourth child and her fifth anniversary this month.

And the good times kept coming for Kim Kardashian as Kanye West whisked her off to Las Vegas for a surprise date night on Saturday.





The reality starlet, 38, took to Instagram to reveal her husband had surprised her with the impromptu cross-state visit to see Celine Dion in concert, a day after they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Kim looked incredible for the concert, showcasing her curves in a skintight white catsuit adorned with crystals and cream beads.

Keeping her accessories simple so that she wouldn't detract from her sparkling one-piece, the mother-of-four donned no jewellery and boosted her frame with a pair of heeled white boots.

After the show, Kim and her rapper beau, 41, went backstage to meet Celine, 51. who was dressed to impress in a gold baroque suit and cowboy boots.

The surprise date night came after Kim and Kanye marked their five-year wedding anniversary on Friday.

To celebrate the occasion, Kim dropped 10 never-seen-before photos from the couple's big day at the historic Forte di Belvedere, a 16th-century-era fortress atop a hill near the Arno river, Florence, Italy.

'5 years ago today I married my best friend,' the Selfish author captioned the images.

In the five years the couple have been married, their relationship has gone from strength to strength and the pair are parents to four children, including: North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 16 months.

On May 9, the couple welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm via surrogate.

According to the baby's birth certificate, Psalm was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and does not yet have a middle name.

In the two weeks since Psalm was born, Kimye have ensured that they still manage to fit in some quality time together with romantic date nights, whilst Kim treated her eldest children North and Saint to a day out Disneyland so that they wouldn't feel left out after the new arrival.