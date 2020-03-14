Kim Kardashian Wishes Tristian Thompson a Happy Birthday

The Kardashians/Jenners all but disowned Tristan Thompson after he cheated on Khloé last February.

But some of the famous family has since found it in their hearts to forgive, as they appear to be on much better terms.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story Friday to wish the Cleveland Cavaliers center a happy 29th birthday on Friday.

The 39-year-old posted a photo of herself cheering him on as his team played the Lakers in January.

She wrote: 'Happy Birthday @realtristan13 !!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can't wait to celebrate soon!'

Kim also shared a blurry selfie with the birthday boy, writing: 'I think this is our only pic together.'

She recently invited Tristan to dinner after running into him in New York City, where he was staying nearby.

The Skims mogul gave Khloé, 35, a call on in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip released last month to break the news to her.

True's mom reacted surprisingly well: 'No, I think what you're doing is a nice thing. I think it's beyond generous of you that you invited him.'

A source recently told Us Weekly that the family 'have forgiven Tristan in some regards but they are still very protective of Khloé, her feelings and of course, True.'

The insider added: 'They know Khloe is smart and will make the right decisions for herself.

'She is an adult and they know she makes choices that respect herself and what she feels is best for her and her family.'