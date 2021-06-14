Kim Kardashian Wows Amina Muaddi's Designer Heels

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian stepped up her style game this week by championing a creation by Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

The entrepreneur, who recently filed for divorce from her husband rapper Kanye West, shared a series of images on Instagram with her 228 million followers, wearing a green suit by French fashion label Jean Paul Gaultier and a daring corset by London-based Spanish designer Luis De Javier.

The founder of the cosmetics brand KKW Beauty and the shape wear brand Skims topped off her look with a pair of green Karma pumps by Muaddi.

Muaddi’s cult brand — famous for its signature flared heels — has garnered a loyal following of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.