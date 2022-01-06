Kim Mi-soo Dies Aged 29 and Mystery Surrounds Her Death

Yesterday, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, South Korean actress Kim Mi-Soo has died at the age of 29, according to Landscape Entertainment, the company which manages the business of the Snowdrop star.

Mystery still prevails the death of the South Korean star, especially since her death was suddenly announced; As the agency which runs her business only revealed that she had "suddenly" died.

"Kim suddenly left us on the fifth of January," the agency added in a statement carried by the international media, during the past few hours.

In its statement, the agency requested not to release speculation or rumors about her death out of respect for her family's feelings, who are going through a very sad time, saying, "Please refrain from circulating rumors or speculation so that the family of the deceased can mourn in peace."

The agency revealed that Mi-soo's sudden departure left her family deep in grief, noting that the funeral will take place privately and with the family away from the spotlight.

After Mi-soo's death was announced, her fans were keen to express their grief and offer their condolences on social media; One Twitter user tweeted, "You will always be remembered and missed," while another wrote, "Kim Mi-soo, I love you so much."

A third said, "The Korean world lost a rising giant in acting. She became famous for Snowdrop and was 75 days away from turning 30."