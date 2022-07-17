Kodak Black Gets Arrested Again With The Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking

Written By Lara Elayan

Why did Kodak Black get arrested again?

Kodak has a big history of getting arrested ever since 2015, and just about when we thought he was going to stop, he gets arrested once again.

Previously, he was arrested in 2021 for lying about his past in order to buy a gun at a fire arm store, however this time, he was arrested due to the suspicion of drug trafficking.

Despite that, he also was arrested in 2018 for sexually abusing a a teenager then assaulting another one last year.

Kodak was first arrested in Florida for having his car windows tinted darker than legally required.

One of the police officers, Trooper Alex Camacho, reported that him and the other officers smelled marijuana coming from his car where eventually they searched it for any evidence.

They found 31 pills of oxycodone and $75,000 cash. They also noticed that his license and tags were expired.

He is currently in Broward Country Jail serving his bond listed at $75,000.

Bradford Cohen, Black's attorney, stated '' Never judge a case based on its arrest.'' And on Saturday he also made a statement saying '' There are facts and circumstances that gives rise to a defense, especially in his case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward, with resolving the matter quickly.''

To show support from fans, they would post on social media '' Free Kodak'' which has been used during his past arrests.