Kourtney Kardashian Says She Will Never Apologise For Kissing Her Kids on The Lips

The Poosh founder opens up about how she deals with opinions online and outspoken critics of her parenting style in a new interview with Rose Inc. this week.

The 40-year-old reality star and wellness guru says she can handle negative comments on Instagram but what really bothers her is unsolicited parenting advice, as she tells the website: 'No one knows my kids better than me.'

​

Kourtney is mom to Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five with ex-partner Scott Disick, who she split from in 2015.

And while living her life in the public eye, Kourtney knows she must tolerate the opinions of fans and haters alike.

​

She tells Rose Inc., 'I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don't think twice.

'No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad.' she adds.

'The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I've got this, I'm good, thanks.'

When asked in the interview what she will never apologize for, Kourtney defiantly replies: 'Kissing my kids on the lips.'

It's a controversial subject and Kourtney is among several celebrities who have been shamed kissing their children on the lips.

While she can handle online negativity from others, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says she wants to try to be more positive in her outlook.

'Honestly, the biggest thing I am focusing on right now is to try and limit the negative things that come out of my mouth. It’s made such a difference so far.'

Kourtney also dished on her beauty secrets and credits sister Kim, 39, for encouraging her to take her skincare more seriously as she's aged.

'I would say in the past three years I really started taking care of my skin in a way that has made a difference. Being consistent with facials and treatments, as well as at-home care such as face masks and the products I now use, have all really made a difference.

'I do try (but haven’t been doing my best lately) at really feeding my skin from the inside out, with intention.' she added.

'So I guess more like 37 was my year to really step it up with my skin, all encouraged by Kim, who told me to start being proactive and give it some love.

'I will say, too, that with age comes wisdom, which is beautiful and something we should be proud of. I feel blessed to have experienced and lived all that I have.'