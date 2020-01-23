Kourtney Kardashian Wants to be Pregnant Again

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with her former partner Scott Disick - has seemingly hinted she would love to add to her brood after one fan quizzed her on her tummy in a photo.



When the fan commented to ask if Kourtney was expecting, the brunette beauty - who is dating Younes Bendjima - responded: "no i wish (sic)" alongside a pregnancy emoji.



Kourtney recently rekindled her romance with Younes and is giving him "another chance" and is hopeful it will all work out for the best this time around.



A source said last month: "In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though ... Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney's kids. They really like him. It's never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it."



Kourtney is enjoying a "no strings attached" romance with Younes.



A source said of the romance between the 40-year-old reality television star and her former boyfriend: "He's head over heels and would get serious again in a heartbeat, but Kourt's no longer there at the moment and just wants to keep things casual. She enjoys the attention and finds it hard to resist having the occasional booty call when he's so persistent, plus they do still have a bunch of mutual friends in common. It will take a very special guy to tie Kourtney down long-term."