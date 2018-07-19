Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Busty Barely-There top

she was glimpsed stepping out in sunny Los Angeles (Source: kourtneykardash / Instaragram )

Her toyboy Younes Bednjima recently posted - then deleted - an Instagram comment criticizing her cheeky social media habits.

And 39-year-old Kourtney Kardashian was stag when she was glimpsed stepping out in sunny Los Angeles of a Wednesday.

The eldest daughter of Kris Jenner flashed her enviably taut midriff in a split-hem black top that showed off her cleavage.

Her barely-there top, which was fastened together with straps down the middle, featured a small tassel that dangled down to mid-thigh.

Kourtney let her dark hair tumble freely over her shoulders, swinging along a minuscule black leather purse as she ambled along on her way.

She rounded off the look with a high-waisted pair of artfully torn and faded jeans, balancing on netted black stilettos and refreshing herself with SmartWater.

That day, she uploaded an Instagram photo of herself in front of a modeling backdrop, writing in her caption: 'i'm real, i promise'.

Her makeup had been done by Ariel Tejada - whose clients include her sisters - and her hairdo was the work of her Dublin-born coiffeur Andrew Fitzsimons.

Kourtney posed for photos in front of that backdrop and posted a couple to her Insta Stories for the benefit of her 65 million followers, as well as on her Snapchat.

Her Snap Story also played host to a photo of herself in a car with a claque of female pals, two of whom wore 'Insta Facial' masks from Dr. Jason Diamond, a star of the Netflix show The Celebrity Plastic Surgeons Of Beverly Hills.

This Monday, Kourtney posted an Instagram snap of herself in a barely-there thong bikini that served up a revealing view of her derriere.

Her squeeze, 25-year-old Algerian model Younes, commented: 'thats what you need to show to get likes?' then deleted it - but not before The Shade Room grabbed it.

Kourtney's fans began gleefully trolling Younes' Instagram page, which is awash with photos of him swanning about shirtless to show off his chiseled physique.

The Kourtney fans gleefully echoed Younes' now-deleted comment, asking: 'thats what you need to show to get likes?' and variations thereof, per The Shade Room.

'Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive,' an insider gossiped to E! News.

'She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it.'

Kourtney has three children by her delectable on-off ex Scott Disick - eight-year-old son Mason, six-year-old daughter Penelope and three-year-old son Reign.

