Kristen Bell Schedules Sex on The Calendar With Dax Shepard

The ‘Frozen II’ star has revealed she makes sure to set a date for when she plans to get intimate with her husband, as their hectic lives as actors and parents to their two daughters – Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six – mean they often go weeks without sex.



Speaking to SELF magazine, she said: “There are some times when it’s in the calendar. You’re like, ‘I know you’re tired, but it’s been two weeks, so we really got to get to it.’ ”



And Kristen also admitted she’s turned on by Dax’s sense of humour.



She added: “The stupid s*** he does just by being him is so attractive to me. The beautiful thing about him is he finds the comedy in everything.”



Elsewhere in her interview, the 40-year-old actress spoke about her decision to be open about the ups and downs of her romance, as she says she doesn’t want young people to grow up thinking their relationships have to be perfect.



She explained: “I don’t want any young person feeling like there’s a fantasy out there that they just have to find the right person. That’s not how humans work. People change. People grow … Relationships aren’t a puzzle. You cannot pick them up and put them down.”



Kristen went on to share the advice she gives her own daughters, as she makes sure they understand their privileged upbringing.



She said: “I say to them all the time, ‘I’m not saying you can’t complain. You’re allowed to have any feeling you want, and you’re allowed to sit in it for as long as you need. But when you’re done, I just need you to remember we have the luckiest life you have ever heard of. You have a swimming pool in your backyard.' ”