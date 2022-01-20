Kuruluş Osman: Events and Link to Episode 78

The 78th episode of Kuruluş Osman (Establishment Osman) was not broadcast on Wednesday last week due to the New Year's Eve break.

The 78th episode of Kuruluş Osman was broadcast last night. The 78th episode trailer of the series was widely circulated too.

As in every Wednesday, those who wanted to watch Kuruluş Osman on Wednesday last week started asking the following questions when they saw that the series was not on the broadcast list: "Is there Kuruluş Osman tonight?" and "Why there is no Kuruluş Osman?" Kuruluş Osman was not broadcast the previous week due to the break after New Year's Eve.

The 78th episode of Establishment Osman met with its fans on ATV screens as of 20:00 on Wednesday, 19 January 2022.

KURULUŞ OSMAN: WHAT HAPPENED IN EPISODE 78?

"The valiant Alps of Kayi! I am pleased with you, my right is halal for you!"

While Osman Bey, who has cornered Vizier Alemşah in Bilecik Castle, falls into an unexpected trap, Tekfur Kosses falls into the hands of Tekfur Nikola. Osman Bey and his alps are captured and subjected to severe torture.

Vizier Alemşah decides to kill Osman Bey and his alps as soon as possible! Vizier Alemşah is in trouble to turn this moment into a big show and puts a rope around Osman Bey's neck on the gallows established in Bilecik Castle!

How will the return of Geyhatu and the Mongols change the balance? How will Geyhatu and Osman Bey face each other? How will Osman Bey react to Geyhatu's execution of Altuğ Alp? What will Gündüz Bey want from Vizier Alemşah, who decided to kill his brother? How will Tekfur Nikola ask Kosses to account? Malhun Hatun, Bala Hatun and Kayılar; How will he react to the capture of his masters?

