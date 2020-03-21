Kylie Jenner and Britney Spears Try Their Best To Stay Busy Indoors

And Kylie Jenner and Britney Spears are doing their best to stay busy as they hang out indoors.

Kylie, 22, asked her fans for film suggestions as she relaxed by herself inside her opulent house on Friday.

Kylie shared a photo of herself all glammed up, as she lounged on a plush chair in her beautiful living room.

'movie suggestions?' Kylie asked in the caption, along with a black heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Britney offered to help out three fans in need during this current crisis.

The pop star was nominated by her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears to take part in the Do Your Part Challenge, which challenges people to help others.

'So our world is going through such hard times right now, and my sister just nominated me to help people, whether it's with food or I'm getting your child diapers, or whatever it is, DM me and I will help you out,' Britney said on Instagram.

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also spread some love to their Instagram fans.'

Hi everyone, I know it's an unsure time for all of us, but hope you're doing OK, we're sending you positive vibes,' Nick said.

'And let's just take care of each other and I hope everyone is safe out there,' Priyanka added.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade were having a blast shooting hoops indoors.

'17 seconds to @dwyanewade 34 seconds. Take this L homeboy. #InHouseChallenge Real hoopers stand up!! Any court, any where. What's good?' Gabrielle captioned the video.

Bella Hadid posed topless with just a burrito protecting her modesty as she posted a lengthy message advocating for staying at home.

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook posted an Instagram story of her glammed up hair and makeup.

'Did my hair and makeup to remember I'm not just a potato who lives in sweats on the couch,' Sailor wrote.

Drew Barrymore caught up on some writing, posting a black-and-white photo of herself at the laptop.

'There is only one thing for me to do right now and that is to write,' she wrote in part of the caption.

Nicole Kidman was able to catch up with her sister, who is currently in Australia, over Facetime.

'My sis and I FaceTiming... miss my family in Australia so much. As I'm sure many people are missing their families right now,' she wrote.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted video of himself enjoying a post-workout meal with his donkeys.

'After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu,' he captioned the post.

