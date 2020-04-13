Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wish Baby True a Happy Birthday

The sweet mother daughter duo adorably serenaded Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's little girl, as she rang in her second year of life, with a virtual performance of Happy Birthday to Jenner's 170 million Instagram followers.

'Sing,' the 22-year-old billionaire prompted her toddler, as she began to mutter the words with her mom's help.

In the heart-melting footage, Stormi shyly smiled in a white and green floral dress, which she paired with white trainers.

Despite struggling to get the words of the birthday classic, Jenner shared a few additional videos of her little one singing the nursery rhyme Rain, Rain, Go Away and carrying a pink Minnie Mouse umbrella.

Jenner's older sister seemed to love the birthday tribute, as she reposted it on her Instagram Story and joined in the growing number of family members celebrating her little girl.

Like the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, the family's matriarch Kris Jenner uploaded a series of snaps on her Instagram.

'Happy Birthday to our precious True!!! You are such a blessing in our lives and we love you so much!!!! You are such light and sunshine and we can’t wait to celebrate you very soon!!! Happy Birthday Angel bunny,' the momager wrote.

Kris is currently spending Easter with her youngest Kylie and Travis Scott, Stormi's father, in Palm Springs.

Khloé's older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, was also one of the first to send her love to baby True, as she wrote about wishing she could be there to celebrate.

'I love you so much precious girl!' the SKIMS founder wrote. 'Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever.'

In addition to sharing a picture of just her holding True in a sweet embrace, the reality star choose a number of cute throwback photos of the birthday girl and her children North, 6, Chicago, 2, Saint, 4, and ten-month-old Psalm.

In addition to executing a lavish Trolls-themed bash with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Khloé shared over a dozen photos of her little one on her Instagram Story, including some from her pregnancy to sweet father daughter moments.

The Good American founder kicked back the trip down memory lane with a picture of her and Kylie working their baby bumps, another at eight months and one smiling at her baby shower.

The proud mother-of-one went on to share the moment she held True in her arms for the first time in a hospital bed and playing with snapchat filters.

