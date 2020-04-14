Kylie Jenner Goes on Quick Holiday Getaway With Her Family

On Monday the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics queen invited fans into her Palm Springs vacation home, where she and Travis Scott spent Easter weekend with their daughter Stormi.

Kylie didn't seem to be stressing about the current crisis, seen lounging by her large swimming pool with just her legs showing. In another shot, her daughter Stormi is running around their living room.

​

In the outdoor photo, Kylie's legs look slender as she props them up on the lounge chair,

​

Beyond her a large swimming pool can be seen with a rainbow pool toy off to the side.

Behind the pool are mature trees that are bright green from the several weeks of rain. There are also rolling hills that make for a very picturesque scene.

​

There is a time stamp on the image: 1:40 pm.

In the quick video where Stormi is running around Kylie can be heard saying, 'Can I see your outfit?'

The child is in pink pants and a pink denim jacket with white sneakers that looked fresh out of the box.

​

Stormi's hair is also done nicely as it is pulled up in square sections.

The little girl does not stop to pose for her mother but rather runs off to the living room which is all grey with a large TV on the wall and recessed lighting.

Also seen are shelves, a mature indoor tree and a basket in grey.

Kylie and Travis have been making the most of their quarantine time as a family.

​

​

On Sunday Kylie treated fans to a look at Stormi's Easter fun as the girl was treated to several baskets of candy as well as themed toys.

They also got dressed up as Easter bunnies to surprise their little girl.

​

Travis and Kylie reportedly got back together last month, with a source telling ET: 'At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.'

While still relaxing, the cosmetics CEO is using her resources to help those in need during the pandemic..

​

On Friday, Kylie and Kris Jenner started distributing boxes of hand sanitizer to medical centers across southern California.

Through Kylie's skincare brand Kylie Skin and its major investor, Coty, the reality stars were able to produce thousands of bottles of antibacterial gel for healthcare workers.

And now pictures are emerging of the truckloads of the bottles being delivered to people on the frontline fighting COVID-19.

One of Kylie's personal physicians, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, revealed on Saturday that Kylie Skin had just donated 6,000 pounds of the bottles to be distributed to different hospitals.

​