Kylie Jenner Raises Temperature in New Instagram Snaps

And the cosmetics mogul dropped more photos of herself striking some seductive poses on Saturday.

In the series of snaps, Jenner, 22, shows off her famous curves in a white sequin mini-dress and tassel-lace heels that strung up along her calves to her knees.

'ya snooze ya lose,' the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the first post that showed her with her finger over her pouty lips.

About an hour-and-a-half later she shared two more pictures of herself in the same outfit that were shot by personal photographer Amber Asaly.

In one of the more racy poses, she leaned over a piece of furniture with her derriere pointed into the air and her eyes closed.

She crouched down near the floor in the other image, as she moved her left hand through her lightened tresses that had some added waves.

Asaly also posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram page showing Jenner wearing a one-piece swimsuit and a pair of Travis Scott's unreleased Cactus Jack Nike SB Dunk Lows.

The reality star also has one long extension braid that's at least five to six feet behind her while sitting poolside on a diving board.

Earlier in the day, the Jenner and Karanikolaou showed off their womanly curves when they soaked up some sun by a pool in bikinis.

The reality star sported a tiny black two-piece and chunky black sunglasses, while her gal pal sizzled in a neon green bikini.

Jenner posted a snap of them lying on their stomachs, writing: 'Saturday’s are for the girls.'

They also enjoyed some snacks and some alcohol shots when they retreated to the shade of their private clubhouse.

After touching down in the Bahamas, the billionaire businesswoman confirmed that she and Stormi's dad and rapper Travis Scott, 27, had rekindled their romance in a series of throwback pics of the couple at the 2017 NBA Playoffs with the caption: 'It's a mood.'

The couple, who began dating in the spring of 2017, separated last September but remained close while they co-parent their daughter Stormi.

