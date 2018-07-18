Kylie Jenner Reveals The Reasons Behind The Scar on Her Leg

Kylie Jenner has revealed the story behind the large scar on her leg (Source: kyliejenner /Instagram )

Kylie Jenner has revealed the story behind the large scar on her leg in her new cover interview with GQ magazine.

The reality star, 20, exposed the mark as she draped herself over boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, in the accompanying shoot, and revealed the blemish was caused during a childhood injury.

The beauty entrepreneur said the accident occurred when she was just five years old, while playing with her older sister Kendall, now 22.

Kylie was lauded by fans on social media for showing off the scar during the raunchy shoot with her boyfriend.

When asked about it during the interview, Kylie revealed it was the result of her winning a game of hide and seek with her older sister.

She said: 'When I was about five, my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek, and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate.

Honest: The 20-year-old was lauded by fans for showing off the scar, which she first revealed on social media in 2015 (above)

'After a while, when my sister didn't find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate.'

Recalling the gruesome moment, she added with a squirm: 'I slipped, and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg.'

Kylie has always been open about the mark, and even shared a photo of it to her Instagram in 2015, captioned: 'I love my scar.'

The GQ cover marked her first joint interview with Travis - so it comes as no surprise they were very open about their personal life.

Candid: The GQ cover marked her first joint interview with Travis - with the pair giving insight into their romantic life and parenthood

The pair revealed they first met at the Coachella festival, with Kylie joining him on tour immediately afterwards - just 41 weeks before their daughter Stormi was born.

However, the reality star admitted Travis doesn't like the attention surrounding the Kardashian clan, but 'deals with it' for the sake of their relationship and daughter.

The pair welcomed their first child in February - with Kylie announcing the news on Instagram, after weeks of speculation regarding her pregnancy.

While the brunette has taken to motherhood with ease, she has not let it get in the way of her business empire with her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Last week, Forbes magazine claimed she is set to become the youngest ever billionaire, with her company worth a whopping $900 million.

