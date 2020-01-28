Kylie Jenner Says She Previously Flew With The Pilot Who Was Killed in Kobe Bryant's Crash

Kylie Jenner took to social media to send her prayers to the families of those lost in the deadly helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

The 22-year-old revealed a personal connection to the tragedy in her Instagram post, sharing with her followers that she used to fly on the same helicopter and knew the pilot Ara Zobayan personally.

Jenner had actually rented the same chopper as a treat for her niece Dream's third birthday back in November.

Posting on her Instagram story, Kylie shared a touching message which included small photos of the nine victims of the crash.

'Rest in peace .. and prayers to these families,' she wrote below the images.

'I still can't believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man.'

She added: 'hold your loves ones close [heart emoji]'

More details about Zobayan have come to light in the wake of the tragic crash.

Zobayan had never been involved in any aviation accidents or incidents otherwise, FAA California spokesperson Ian Gregor told The Daily Beast.

He obtained his private pilot license 19 years ago last week, on January 21, 2001, and followed in getting a commercial pilot license December 3, 2007, the FAA reported.

Beginning in 1998, he'd honed his craft piloting at the Van Nuys, California school Group 3 Aviation, its president Claudia Lowry told the outlet.

She told The Daily Beast: 'This is where Ara learned to fly. This is where Ara worked. We've known him since 1998. He's a dear friend and family.'

His colleague Jared Yochim, who is also a pilot, told CNN that Zobayan was 'just a cool, calm guy,' adding, 'There's a reason that people wanted to fly with him.'

Zobayan was a veteran pilot who was familiar with the area and had flown Bryant around for years, Los Angeles aviation trade group officials told The Washington Post on Monday.

FAA records indicated that Zobayan had credentials to fly in poor weather surroundings called instrument flight rules, and that he was accredited with instructing others to do the same, according to the paper.

Darren Kemp, a former student who said Zobayan had been there for him when he was in the midst of a tough divorce, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that Bryant 'doesn't let anyone else fly him around but Ara.'

In November, Kylie had rented the same helicopter as a birthday gift for her niece Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian.

Several shots of the three-year-old were shared on social media from inside the aircraft, as well as ones outside which showed the tail number of the Sikorsky S-76 - the same that crashed on Sunday.

Bryant was flying with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to his basketball academy when their helicopter crashed, killing all on board.

Conditions were not suitable for flying, according to Los Angeles police who grounded their own choppers due to heavy fog. The pilot was flying under visual flight rules (VFR), meaning he was relying on his ability to see terrain below him.

On the flight with the Bryant's and the pilot was John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester.

On Sunday, Kylie shared a tribute post to Kobe and Gianna writing: 'At loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family.'

