Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage in New Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner has been making the most of self-isolating at her sprawling $36.5M mansion in Holmby Hills with baby daddy Travis Scott and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

On Monday the cosmetics mogul hit her swimming pool as she got some Vitamin D from the sunny day. 'Pool day,' the 22-year-old daughter of Kris Jenner said in a caption as she was seen wearing a black bikini top.

This comes after her Mother's Day note where she called daughter Stormi, aged two, a 'special gift.'

​

The black suit had plastic accents on the straps with a low-cut triangle shape.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians fixture seemed to have plenty of nude Kylie Comsetics makeup on as she wore her hair pulled back.

A butterfly filter was added to her face - there was a blue, green, purple and yellow butterfly flying about.

And she had a wedding band on her ring finger, but she does that often and it doesn't imply that she is engaged to or even dating Scott.

This is hardly her first photo shoot by the pool.

Last month Kylie looked spectacular in a colorful two piece as she straddled a bar that divided her pool. And she has modeled two different types of black bikinis at the same property in the past.

The day before she shared a picture of her only child, Stormi. 'This little love of mine .. what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas ...' she wrote.

Kylie was asked last week if all she does is pose around her new fancy digs.

The budding comedienne who was being sarcastic said, 'Yes.'

​

Jenner has been doing plenty to help those in need during the pandemic.

Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner, along with beauty company Coty Inc., donated over 6,000 pounds of hand sanitizers to Southern California hospitals.

And she committed a $1 million donation to buy other medical equipment needed to help fight off the spread of the coronavirus

This comes just after the star thanked nurses for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'So grateful for the healthcare heroes,' she posted on her Instagram Stories.

'Thank you to all the nurses working every single day on the front lines to save lives and keep us safe.'

Her new mansion, which is around the corner from the famed Playboy mansion, has plenty of places for Kylie to conduct her photo shoots.

It has 19,250 square feet space and has been called more of a 'resort compound,' than a home.

Kylie - who has topped Forbes' list of youngest self-made billionaires for the past two years - gravitated to the ultra private looking compound, which is protected with a 24/7 guardhouse.

With seven bedrooms and 14 baths to choose from, the home Inside has plenty of room for Kylie, daughter Stormi Webster and the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister's entourage.

The enthusiastic home cook can serve up some treats in the professionally equipped kitchen.

The makeup queen will have two options for movie night, as the house features both an outdoor projection screen and a home theater.

​

Bars, games rooms, a gym and an all star sports area with pickleball and basketball give both the adults and kids plenty of ways to spend their time.

Outdoors boasts a stunning pool, a fire pit, and a mature palm tree for a tropical touch.

The home also features two guest apartments with kitchenettes and living rooms, and two additional suites with private patios and entrances, perfect for Kylie's inner circle.

Though $36.5million seems like quite the splurge, Jenner actually got a decent deal on the property, which was originally listed at $45milllion.

The seller had previously worked with the reality star when she bought the Palm Springs land where she was recently quarantining with Stormi and baby daddy Travis Scott, according to TMZ.

It's unclear if Kylie will be completely ditching her Hidden Hills digs, a neighborhood her family and friends have colonized throughout the years.