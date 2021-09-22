Kylie Jenner's New Baby Line is Tested And Approved by Stormi

Kylie Jenner announces her latest project "Kylie Baby''

Kylie Baby is a new skin and haircare line dedicated to babies and young kids, and the pregnant make-up mogul also revealed that the new line is 'tested' and 'approved' by her 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner posted a picture with her daughter on her Instagram page to promote her new babies line, "I'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom'' she wrote.

"I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me!" she continued. "I'm so proud of these products and couldn't wait to share this with you and your family!"

Kylie Baby's products include shampoo, conditioner, hairbrush, body lotion and bubble bath soap.

"This is extra safe for your babies and your kids, and I wanted to create something that I would use on my own kids," said in an Instagram story.





"Fun fact: I posted this really cute photo of Stormi a year and a half ago, and we were testing Kylie Baby then and used these bubbles," Kylie shared. "I wouldn't recommend this for your own kids, but Stormi basically used to try to eat this bubble bath and put it in her eyeballs.''

"These are all Stormi-tested and approved. These are the only products we use for the past maybe the two years now, which is crazy," she added.

The new line is Jenner’s second venture into making baby products, as the TV personality also has a swimsuit line that launched on September 17th, and it offers swimwear in children's sizing.

Kylie Baby will launch on the 28th of September.