Kylie Jenner Confirms She is Expecting Baby No. 2

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 8th, 2021 - 07:42 GMT
Kylie Jenner also has daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner announces she is pregnant with her second child

On Tuesday. Kylie Jenner revealed she is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott.

Though the pair initially split in 2019 after two years of dating, they've maintained a great co-parenting relationship in the months since.

The 24-year old shared with her Instagram followers a glimpse of her pregnancy journey so far, Jenner shared a sweet video featuring her, Travis and Stormi at a doctor's appointment.

The short video also includes the moment Kylie announced the wonderful news to her mom Kris Jenner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

In April last year, she told best friend Stassie Karanikolaou during an Instagram Live that she saw herself having "seven kids down the line, but not right now."

And the October after, she told James Charles in a YouTube video that she thought about having another baby "every day."

Kylie previously kept her first pregnancy private until a few days after Stormi's birth, when she shared a first picture on Instagram.

 


