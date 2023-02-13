Kylie poses nude in the shower

  1. Home
Published February 13th, 2023 - 12:28 GMT
Kylie shares nude picture

ALBAWABA - As usual, Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kar-Jenner turned up the heat on her social media page by sharing nude snaps. 

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram page on Sunday evening to share a series of photos with her followers where she appeared naked in the shower. 

In the pictures, the 25-year-old mother of two was completely naked as she took an outdoor shower, but covered her body with flowers for the camera.

Other pictures in the post featured Jenner wearing a black top with leggings and standing in front of the sea. 

 

