Kendall Jenner goes topless in new video

ALBAWABA - Kendall Jenner shared with her 276 million followers a topless video on Instagram.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was in her bedroom and posted a series of sexy videos showing off her all-black lingerie.

Turning up the heat, the 818 Tequila founder took off her bra and covered her breasts with her hand with her black hair down her shoulders and chest.

She put her body on display as she showed off her fit stomach and thighs.

She captioned the post simply with "Gnight."

Her sisters went on to praise the supermodel in the comment section, Kylie Jenner wrote: "Perfection," while her big half-sister Kim Kardashian shared: "actually perfect."

Khloe Kardashian commented: "Sexy mother f**ker."