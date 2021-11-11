Last Interview of Late Ahmed Khalil Before His Death

The last interview of the late Egyptian artist Ahmed Khalil, who died last Tuesday morning, has documented many of his statements a few days ago, in which he mentioned that the new generation of drama workers in the future, and he commented on the generation to which he belongs by saying: “It's over, we're bidding farewell.”

And behind the scenes of his latest work Ella Ana "Except Me", Ahmed Khalil told The Insider Arabia: "The dramatic work is very well written", and he praised the efforts of the director of the show, Ahmed Hassan, adding: "Very conscious youth, and he understands what he is doing, respectful of himself and others and the profession. They are those who will raise the flag after us and continue... We are bidding farewell."

From his side; Egyptian director Ahmed Hassan revealed the last moments of the late artist Ahmed Khalil behind the scenes of filming the series Ella Ana and said that the late artist was suffering from only physical pain, and he did not show symptoms of infection with Coronavirus, pointing out that the late Ahmed Khalil had previously received Covid-19 vaccine.

Ahmed Khalil had participated in the series as the character of "Aziz" alongside Egyptian veteran Mervat Amin, and it is his last project before his death at the age of 80, after confirming that he was infected with Coronavirus.

The audience tried to check on the condition of the artist, Mervat Amin, and verify the news of her infection with the virus, due to her contact with the late artist while filming their scenes together, which prompted the artist, Ehab Fahmy, a member of the Council of Representatives Syndicate in Egypt, to reassure everyone about her health condition. He confirmed that she is fine and in good health, and he was not notified that she suffers from any symptoms or infection related to the Coronavirus.