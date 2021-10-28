Last Picture of Halyna Hutchins Moments Before She Was Killed

Rust crew member Serge Svetnoy shares with the world the last picture taken of Halyna Hutchins moments before she was accidently shot by Alec Baldwin, and describes the last seconds of Halyna's life before she died between his arms.

Serge Svetnoy has posted the last picture of the deceased Halyna Hutchins before she was killed by Alec Baldwin's prop gun.

Serge captioned the picture he posted on his personal Facebook account: 'this is the last photo with Halyna on set.'



Social media users also circulated the last video Hutchins took of herself while she was horseback riding on Rust set.

Halyna shared the video with her 64.3k followers on Instagram, and captioned it: 'One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:)'

Among the footage related to Halyna Hutchins's death that went viral too on social media were the images of the set right after the accident. Alec Baldwin looked shaken and devastated.

Serge Svetnoy Reveals the Last Seconds of Halyna's Life

In another Facebook post, Rust crew member Serge Svetnoy has revealed the tragic moments Halyna had experienced fighting for life after she was shot.

'Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands.'

Then Svetnoy shared his opinion about the accident and wrote that 'It's the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism.'

He added: 'The negligence from the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this, the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it.'