Lauren Goodger Hides From Her Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Written by Lara Elayan

Just a few hours after Lauren Goodger's daughter's funeral, her ex-boyfriend Charles Drury abused her to the point where she suffered from an eye-socket injury.

She went to the hospital and was extremely traumatized and is currently very stressed to run into him again.

She claimed that she wants him out of Essex immediately.

'She doesn’t want him to be allowed to set foot in Essex. She is very shaken by this situation.' A source said.

The 35-year-old reported that she is currently hiding in her friend's house full of fear.

The source said ''Lauren is now in hiding with a friend. She’s really stressed that Charlie’s bail conditions have not specified that he’s kept out of the Essex area.''

Charles got arrested and his now taken into custody.

“She suffered some nasty injuries and fears she has suffered a broken eye socket."

Due to the seriousness of the injury, she took an X-ray scan and is currently waiting for the results.

Lauren shared a heartfelt message towards the loss of her child saying "I carried you, felt you grow. Longed for the day we'd meet. Dreamed of your future. Not only did I know you, I fell in love with you."

The baby died due to two knots of the umbilical cord tied around her neck.

Just five days after the incident, her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean died in a car accident in Bodrum, Turkey.