'Let Me Show You in the Back Room!' Can Yaman Responds to Spanish Reporter With a Sexual Hint (Video)

Turkish actor Can Yaman was invited to appear in a TV interview while he was in Spain.

During the show, a reporter asked him, “how can you prove to us that you came from this world?”

Can replied in Turkish, “let's go to the back room to prove it to you," and then asked that his comments not be translated to the woman.

Yaman's answer may cause him a severe blow in his career, as Turkish producer Faruk Turgut announced his decision to postpone the series that Can had been preparing for since last March.

The producer confirmed that Can had crossed boundaries of respect in Spain, promising that this would not happen again, and that Yaman had been prevented from speaking until next September.

The answer was more than enough to move social media pioneers in Turkey and Spain, who advised him to learn to answer questions politely, stating that his response to the reporter was provocative and lacked respect.