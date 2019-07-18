Is Liam Payne Dating a Supermodel?

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

25 year old singer Liam Payne shared a picture on his Instagram account that features Victoria Secret's supermodel Stella Maxwell sitting behind him with her arm around his shoulders.





“So happy to be working with this one again @stellamaxwell… #comingsoon,” Payne Captioned the photo.

The Irish model who previously dated actress Kristen Stewart replied to his post 'so fun!!!!'

The due have been friends for a while, and in 4th of July Payne was seen with Maxwell and model 'Winnie Harlow' at the VIP launch of his Hugo X Liam Payne clothing collection.

Earlier this year the pair were seen enjoying a meal in Berlin, Germany as well. Are they dating?

