  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Is Liam Payne Dating a Supermodel?

Is Liam Payne Dating a Supermodel?

Published July 18th, 2019 - 07:03 GMT
Stella Maxwell and Liam Payne
The due have been friends for a while
Highlights
Liam was previously linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

25 year old singer Liam Payne shared a picture on his Instagram account that features Victoria Secret's supermodel Stella Maxwell sitting behind him with her arm around his shoulders.


“So happy to be working with this one again @stellamaxwell… #comingsoon,” Payne Captioned the photo.

The Irish model who previously dated actress Kristen Stewart replied to his post 'so fun!!!!' 

The due have been friends for a while, and in 4th of July Payne was seen with Maxwell and model 'Winnie Harlow' at the VIP launch of his Hugo X Liam Payne clothing collection. 

Earlier this year the pair were seen enjoying a meal in Berlin, Germany as well. Are they dating?

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now