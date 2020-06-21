Rapper Lil Baby's My Turn is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lady Gaga's Chromatica, followed by Gunna's Wunna at No. 3, Future's High Off Life at No. 4 and Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are DaBaby's Blame it On Baby at No. 6, Polo G's The Goat at No. 7, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 8, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 9 and The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 10.