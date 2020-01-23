Lil Nas X Opens up About His Dating Life

Lil Nas X says one challenge of dating is that he falls for people "super-easily."

The 20-year-old rapper discussed his love life and coming out as gay in an interview with Variety published Wednesday ahead of the Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X said he's mingling but has struggled with relationships.

"I have met a lot of great people this year," he said. "Relationships are hard because I either end up being too busy or I end up falling for another person. I fall super-easily."

Lil Nas X discussed his relationship status on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, saying he is "somewhat" in a relationship. He has yet to share his partner's identity.

In the Variety interview, Lil Nas X addressed how he publicly came out as gay on Twitter in June.

The news was met with support by fans and celebrities, including Dwyane Wade, Diplo and Tamar Braxton. "It could have gone either way," Lil Nas X said of the response.

Lil Nas X came out to his dad and sister about a month before going public about his sexuality.

He said he's gotten closer to his dad since sharing that he is gay. "We have become closer," Lil Nas X said of his dad.

"I mean, especially not because I don't have anything to hide. It was a shock for him. It's still the beginning phase. I'm not comfortable bringing a guy around yet."

Lil Nas X is nominated for six awards at the Grammys, including Record of the Year for "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.