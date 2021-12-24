Lily Collins Inspired by Her 'Emily in Paris' Character

Lily Collins feels inspired by her 'Emily in Paris' character.

The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she's confessed to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style.

She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me."

Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever before.



She told Vogue: "I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there - Emily encourages me to do it more."

Lily - who married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in October - also thinks she's developed on a personal level amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked whether the challenges of the past year changed her sense of self, Lily shared: "Well, I got engaged and I got married, so that changed.

"But I definitely used the time to learn and grow and educate myself on lots of different things, specifically how can I be a better person? How can I understand myself more so I can be a more mindful, empathetic, and supportive partner, daughter, friend, colleague - all these things that make up who I am. How can I be kinder to me, to myself?"

Meanwhile, Lily recently claimed there's a "heightened sense of fashion" in the second season of 'Emily in Paris'.

The actress admitted that she relished working with costume designers Patricia Field and Marilyn Fitoussi.

She shared: "The two of them together are such geniuses and they have such different and also very similar voices in fashion.

"The mixture of the two creates this dialogue that is so fascinating. They're so collaborative. We mix new and unknown designers with vintage couture."