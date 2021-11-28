Lindsay Lohan Gets Engaged to Her Boyfriend Badr Shammas

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas.

The American actress took to her Instagram to share the wonderful news, as she posted a series of loved up snaps with Shammas, while showing off her engagement ring.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love" she wrote.

Lohan first introduced Shammas in 2020, as she shared a picture of him on her social media page, however it was later deleted.

Lindsay has been dating financier Bader, who is the assistant vice president of Credit Suisse, for more than two years.

Bader lives in Dubai, where the Mean Girls star has lived for the past six years.