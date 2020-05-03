Linsday Lohan is Thankful For The Dubai Police's Continued Support

Starting from her move to Dubai to the rumors that she converted to Islam and was dating the Saudi Crown Prince, Lindsay Lohan is for sure ruling the Middle East’s headlines.

Earlier this year, the American star of Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls has left her homes in Los Angeles and London and chose Dubai as her new home away from home.

During an interview with W Magazine, Lohan opened up about launching a new makeup brand and deciding to move away to Dubai to escape Hollywood saying, “There’s a certain calmness that I find there. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me.”

On the other hand, the UAE media chose to welcome the American star with open arms and integrate her into the community.

Moreover, given the current circumstances the world is living in, Lohan didn’t miss the opportunity in thanking the UAE government by taking a step forward and giving back the community that welcomed her, saying, “I wanted to thank the government of the UAE and the Dubai Police for their continued support during these uncertain times and keeping this country safe. Wishing everyone a Blessed month and God Bless.”