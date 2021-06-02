Lisa Kudrow Loves The Idea of Singing With Lady Gaga

The unlikely duo performed a rendition of 'Smelly Cat' together for the recent 'Friends' reunion and its director Ben Winston has revealed that Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - loved the idea of performing with Gaga, whilst the singer said "yes in a heartbeat".





He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I told Lisa that I wanted a music performance and didn’t want it to be the theme song.

I asked if she’d consider singing 'Smelly Cat' and she thought it would be fun but said she never really played guitar.

We gave her a guitar to practice that morning. I gave her a list of three or four names of people I thought would be really great to duet with, but Gaga was, without question, my number one.

And she loved the idea of Gaga. Because Gaga - and I don’t think she’d mind me saying - has some Phoebe spirit in her. There is synergy between Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga in some way.

smelly cat - lisa kudrow ft lady gaga pic.twitter.com/KpGkGaLkNN — qiqi ✦ (@pizzasexntrolls) May 27, 2021

Gaga said yes in a heartbeat. She was like, 'I would love to perform in Central Perk with Lisa Kudrow.'"



Meanwhile, Lisa previously admitted she found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic as she hadn't hugged anyone since the pandemic began.



She said: "It was also surprisingly really emotional, really emotional for us.



"We were like dabbing eyes, and you kind of don’t know why. But it’s also just because of COVID and everything, and we got tested so much. We were allowed to hug. And I felt like it was the first time I was hugging people, much less these people. It was great; it was really great."