  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears as She Calls Out 'Fat-Phobic' And 'Racist' Hate

Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears as She Calls Out 'Fat-Phobic' And 'Racist' Hate

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 17th, 2021 - 11:53 GMT
the 33-year-old artist was supported by her fans
the 33-year-old artist was supported by her fans
Highlights
Lizzo claps back at 'fatphobic' and 'racist' comments aimed at her 'Rumors' video

Lizzo recently went on Instagram Live to share her feeling 'hurt' over a wave of hateful comments following the release of her latest single.

Also ReadLizzo Shows Off Curvaceous Figure in Red ThongLizzo Shows Off Curvaceous Figure in Red Thong

Lizzo's latest single “Rumors” which featured rapper Cardi B was released on Friday, simultaneously releasing a music video that have been viewed more than 10 million times as of Monday afternoon. 

"I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy," Lizzo said on Sunday ''Y'all are so upset that I'm happy."

And on an Instagram Live, the singer expressed her frustration over the number of negative comments she received when her latest song was released, the artist said in her 13-minute video that she had been working "quadruple" the time and hadn't "really been able to sit and just congratulate myself."

“But this rhetoric doesn’t even bother me,” Lizzo continues. “Because Aretha Franklin was criticized by the Black church when she came out with ‘Respect’; Whitney Houston was booed at the Soul Train awards for being ‘too white’; Beyoncé received criticism early in her career. So you know what? The type of music that I make, I know that I’m making it to be great, I’m making it to touch the world, and I don’t trip on any of these criticisms because I know that the only person that I’m serving is myself.”

"Sometimes I'm like, the world just don't love me back," she shared. "It's like it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're still going to have people who have something, something mean to say about you."

"People say shit about me that doesn't even make sense. It's fatphobic, it's racist, and it's hurtful," she shared. "If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool, but a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look."

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared on her twitter a statement of support to the 33-year-old singer.

 Jamila Jamil also took to her own Instagram account to defend singer.

Also ReadLizzo Shows Off Curvaceous Figure in Red ThongLizzo Reveals She's Taking a Break From Twitter

 

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...